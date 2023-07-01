NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend 2023 kicks off with Saturday qualifiers

NASCAR drivers hit the streets Saturday in downtown Chicago.

The day begins with the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Teams begin practice runs at 10 a.m.

Qualifying rounds begin at 11 a.m. and The Loop 121 race kicks off at 4 p.m.

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers have practice at 12:30 p.m. with qualifying rounds at 1:30 p.m.

The Grant Park 220 will start at 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Sunday's race is 100 laps, equating 220 miles around a track full of turns set up by Grant Park, partially on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Drivers are expected to reach speeds of 170 mph, according to one NASCAR Cup Series driver.

It's NASCAR’s first-ever street race so it will be an adjustment for some.

Chicago streets shut down for NASCAR — what to know

NASCAR hosted a ‘Welcome Party’ for drivers, executives, and Chicago notables at RPM Events on Friday.

"We are about to make history this weekend," said Julie Giese, NASCAR Chicago Street Race president.

The weather looks like it will stay decent enough for the race weekend to continue as planned with some chance of rain.

NASCAR officials told FOX 32 Chicago the only way it will be paused is if there is a downpour or lightning.

View the NASCAR Street Race course layout HERE.

For a comprehensive list of street closures and detours due to NASCAR’S Street Race, CLICK HERE.

For the weekend’s full schedule of events, CLICK HERE.