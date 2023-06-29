NASCAR Chicago race triggers citywide street closures, commuters brace for impact

With just over a day away from the start of NASCAR's Chicago Street Race, preparations are in full swing.

On Thursday night, Michigan Avenue is being shut down for race preps, causing impacts on the evening commute. The closure on DuSable Lake Shore Drive is already affecting traffic flow.

As NASCAR drivers rev their engines, Chicagoans will be pumping the brakes. Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive, which would normally have rush hour traffic heading out of the city, is now a rare sight as it remains shut down through the weekend from McFetridge, south of the Field Museum, all the way to Randolph. Northbound Lake Shore Drive is still open but will close at 4 a.m. on Saturday between the same streets as a safety precaution.

The countdown is on for another major closure. At 8 p.m. tonight, northbound Michigan Avenue between Jackson and Balbo will also be closed, followed by the closure of the same stretch of southbound Michigan Avenue at 10 p.m. Additionally, west and eastbound Roosevelt Road between Columbus and Lake Shore Drive will see a break from cars.

The closures for the street race have unfolded over the last couple of weeks, and commuters are certainly feeling the effects beyond Grant Park. Traffic directors are working to move things along before tonight's major closures, but drivers are bracing for the worst.

Ray Majewski expressed his frustration, stating, "Well, how do you think? You're standing here in the middle of it, it's hell! It's crazy!"

Tim Peters described the current traffic conditions as awful, saying, "It's really crowded. I just went to Fullerton, and it took me almost an hour."

As the streets are closed, NASCAR crews are busy with the final setup of the course, including pit road. The pit stops for the street race are located on Columbus between Balbo and Jackson. Trucks have been coming in and out, and the action will only pick up as we get closer to the start line.

For a comprehensive list of street closures due to NASCAR’S Street Race, CLICK HERE.