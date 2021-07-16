West Side water balloon fight brings together Chicago cops, community

An old school water balloon fight took place Friday afternoon on the West Side between a dozen Chicago police officers and about 75 residents.

The balloon fight was an effort to help community and police tensions improve, and a collaboration between the West Side Ministers Alliance and Base Chicago.

Base Chicago provides a range of opportunities for urban youth including academics, violence prevention and athletics.

The goal of the event was for young people to connect with officers in a fun space.

Organizers believe events like this will help change ill perceptions on both sides.

The amazing part is what happened in between and after the water balloon fight..

Chicago police and teenagers engaged, shared stories and learned from each other.

Organizers said this is just the kickoff of more events like this to come.