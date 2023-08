A man was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday night in the West Town neighborhood.

The man was getting out of his black SUV around 10:45 p.m. when he was approached by an armed man around 10:45 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Ohio Street, police said.

The suspect demanded the driver get out of the car and drove off in his vehicle.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.