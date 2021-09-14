West Town pharmacy closing down after more than 100 years

A pharmacy that has been a staple in West Town for more than 100 years is closing its doors.

It is the end of an era as the Deitch Pharmacy closes its doors at the end of the month — one of the last mom and pop pharmacies still operating in Chicago.

The pharmacy has been at Wood St. and Chicago Ave. since 1912 and its current owner, Ozzie Feliciano, has been working at the location since 1980.

He bought the pharmacy from the founding family in 2001, but now at 66, he is ready to retire and cannot find anyone who wants to buy the business.

Feliciano says that is because the big chain pharmacies and the drug companies have squeezed out all of the independent pharmacists, making it nearly impossible for them to survive.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He says the pharmacy has served generations of families and he has gotten to know many of his customers like family.

"Independent pharmacies, there’s just no way politically and economically to run a business, unless you're connected to the big chains," Feliciano said.

Marisela Salgado is a regular customer.

"Oh I think it’s so heartbreaking. I grew up here. They are like family to us," she said.

Advertisement

The other thing, Feliciano says, that has hurt his business is the neighborhood is changing — it's gentrifying. Many of the younger people moving into the West Town neighborhood do not want to go patronize a business in person. They just want to get everything by computer, and that is not the way Deitch Pharmacy is accustom to operating.