Western Golf Association seeks student submissions for mural at 2023 BMW Championship

The Western Golf Association is seeking art submissions from students to inspire a new mural to be created for the 2023 BMW Championship coming up in August.

The mural will be painted at the Olympia Fields Metra station pedestrian tunnel for spectators to enjoy as they head to the tournament.

The association said the submissions should explore the theme of "golf in Chicago," highlighting iconic moments in the tournament's history.

Submissions can also be inspired by the themes of youth and education.

"It's open to anyone, kids from kindergarten up to high school. We'll have a number of metrics that we're going to use, it will be creativity, originality and adherence to our themes," said John Borneman, Senior Director of Communications for the Western Golf Association.

Up to three winners will be selected and receive a BMW Championship prize pack, which includes tickets to watch the top 50 players on the PGA Tour compete in the second FedEx Cup playoffs event.

The 2023 BMW Championship is set for Aug. 15 through Aug. 20

For more information, click here.