'We've now lost 8,000 lives to COVID-19'; Illinois reports 1,880 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Sunday 1,880 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 11 additional confirmed deaths.

“Today is a solemn day in Illinois as we’ve now lost 8,000 lives to COVID-19,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “As we mourn the family, friends and neighbors who have been taken too soon, let’s do our part to prevent more senseless tragedy. Wear a mask. Watch your distance. Wash your hands. Every action counts.”



IDPH says there have been a total of 231,363 cases, including 8,008 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 48,784 tests for a total of 3,973,089.

The seven-day statewide positivity rate is 4.0 percent.

As of Friday night, 1,563 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 349 patients were in the ICU and 134 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.