What to do if you encounter an enraged driver, according to Illinois State Police

Illinois State Police are warning drivers about a troubling trend.

While expressway shootings are down this year, incidents of road rage are up.

On Tuesday, ISP issued guidelines on what to watch out for and what to do if you encounter an enraged driver.

If a driver appears to be tailgating, driving erratically, driving too fast or avoiding traffic signals — move over or get out of the way.

Practicing good driving etiquette is a surefire way to avoid becoming a victim, police said.

Make sure you signal properly and allow other drivers to pass you if they are moving more quickly than you.

"If you do feel that you've been involved in a road rage situation and you're fearful of what might happen next, then most definitely we are the people to call. Call 911 and we will get out there and handle the situation," said ISP Trooper Josh Korando.

This year alone, road rage has been reported in at least nine Chicago area expressway shootings.