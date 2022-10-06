What to do this weekend in Chicago

Fall is getting into full swing across Chicago.

From street festivals to jam-packed shows, here are some events we're checking out this weekend:

Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Roughly 45,000 runners from all over the globe will lace up and participate Sunday in this year's Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

The waves of runners begin around 7 a.m. Sunday and spectator access to Grant Park opens at 9:30 a.m.

The marathon route cuts through 29 Chicago neighborhoods and draws over a million spectators.

Here's everything you need to know if you're participating or watching this year's event.

Harry Styles at the United Center

Global popstar Harry Styles is performing at the United Center for six nights across the next 10 days.

Lengthy lines have already been forming outside the venue.

The former ‘One Direction’ standout will be at the home of the Bulls at 8 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday as part of his "Love On Tour." Gates open at 6:30 p.m.

Don't worry darling, there are still tickets available for both nights.

Capture Chicago Photography Cruise

This is your chance to capture the perfect shot!

The Capture Chicago Photography Cruise sets sail aboard Chicago's First Lady Cruises at 9 a.m. on Saturdays and is designed to keep the photographer in mind.

The boat pauses three times along its route along the Chicago River to help photographers onboard line up the money shot.

The Chicago Architecture Center partners with the river cruise to provide context for the city's architectural wonders.

Tickets start at $51.96.

Chim: Between Devastation and Resurrection

A new exhibit chronicles some of the powerful work of respected photojournalist Dawid Szymin, who published under the name David Seymour after World War II.

The exhibit showcases dozens of photographs examining countries in transition, the impact of the war on children and the creation of the new state of Israel.

The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center.

Click here for more details.

Prince: The Immersive Experience

Due to popular demand, Prince: The Immersive Experience has been extended in Chicago through Jan. 1, 2023 but that doesn't mean you shouldn't see it this weekend.

Music fans and pop culture enthusiasts can enjoy the interactive trip through Prince's career, checking out pieces from the rockstar's personal collection along with historic photos and instruments.

Prince: The Immersive Experience is located at 540 N. Michigan Ave. Tickets start $29.50.

Oktoberfestiversary

Begyle Brewing and Dovetail Brewery are teaming up for their annual fall street festival.

Packed with food trucks, live music and beer, the festival will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The festival will take place at the corner of Ravenswood and Belle Plaine avenues in the Ravenswood Corridor.

There's also stuff to do for kids including balloon artists, coloring activities, corn hole.

A $5 donation is suggested and will benefit The Friendship Center, a local food pantry that helps those suffering from hunger.

Lincoln Park Wine Fest

Pleasant temperatures should be a blessing to Lincoln Park Wine Fest this weekend.

Spanning three days, the festival will take place in Jonquil Park, converting it into an open-air market of wine and food pavilions.

Ticketed wine tasting is available with dozens of options of vino.

General admission ticket start at $35.

Check out their website for more information.

The Chicago Show: Antiques & Art & Modern

All things antiques and art will be on display this week at the Merchandise Mart.

Taking place on the Merchandise Mart's 7th floor, the show will bring together 50 of the world's premier antique, jewelry and fine arts dealers.

The Chicago Show will be open to the public Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Admission is $25 per person and grants weekend-long access. Tickets can be purchased here.