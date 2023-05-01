Expand / Collapse search

What to know about the massive red tulip display in Bronzeville

By FOX 32 News
Bronzeville
CHICAGO - A beautiful display on Chicago's South Side is sending a strong message.

One-hundred-thousand red tulips have been planted in the Bronzeville neighborhood to call attention to a practice known as "redlining."

Redlining is the discrimination and withholding of loans from people deemed to be a risky investment — mostly individuals of color.

The flowers are planted on a vacant lot near the future Obama Presidential Center.

The installation looks to serve as an educational way to confront history.