What Trump's cashless bail executive order means for Illinois
ILLINOIS - President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order aimed at reinstating cash bail in states that have eliminated it.
Illinois abolished cash bail in 2023 under the SAFE-T Act, making it the first state to do so.
What we know:
Trump said restoring cash bail would make the country safer, arguing that defendants released and re-arrested before trial waste public resources.
But opponents disagree. The Illinois Network for Pretrial Justice, joined by state Democrats, held a press conference Monday criticizing the order as harmful to reform and advantageous only to the wealthy.
The SAFE-T Act took effect in January 2023, with provisions ending cash bail implemented that September. Previously, defendants could secure release before trial by paying a set amount of money.
However, under the new system, judges decide release based on the risk a defendant poses to the public or the likelihood of if they'll return to court instead of their ability to pay.
Republicans, including state Rep. Patrick Sheehan — also a local police officer — said the law puts victims at risk and should be revisited in Springfield.
"Let's talk about it. Let's do it in a bipartisan manner," Sheehan said. "We have banged the drum on this for quite a few years. The impacts of cashless bail and how it's turned our criminal justice system in this state into a revolving door and has left nothing but victims in its wake."
"What we did in Illinois is historic. I'm going to repeat that… We ended cash bail. We moved from a system based on how much money someone has in their pocket to one that is based off of risk," said Sen. Robert Peters.
What's next:
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle echoed Peters, saying violent crime has declined across the region. In a statement, she said Illinois cannot return to a system that criminalized poverty.
