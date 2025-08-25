What Trump's cashless bail executive order means for Illinois

The Brief President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday to reinstate cash bail in states that have eliminated it, saying it will make the U.S. safer. Illinois ended cash bail in 2023 under the SAFE-T Act. Democrats and reform advocates say Trump’s order threatens progress and benefits the wealthy, while Republicans argue the law endangers victims. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said violent crime is down and vowed Illinois will not return to a system that criminalized poverty.



President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order aimed at reinstating cash bail in states that have eliminated it.

Illinois abolished cash bail in 2023 under the SAFE-T Act, making it the first state to do so.

What we know:

Trump said restoring cash bail would make the country safer, arguing that defendants released and re-arrested before trial waste public resources.

But opponents disagree. The Illinois Network for Pretrial Justice, joined by state Democrats, held a press conference Monday criticizing the order as harmful to reform and advantageous only to the wealthy.

The SAFE-T Act took effect in January 2023, with provisions ending cash bail implemented that September. Previously, defendants could secure release before trial by paying a set amount of money.

However, under the new system, judges decide release based on the risk a defendant poses to the public or the likelihood of if they'll return to court instead of their ability to pay.

Republicans, including state Rep. Patrick Sheehan — also a local police officer — said the law puts victims at risk and should be revisited in Springfield.

"Let's talk about it. Let's do it in a bipartisan manner," Sheehan said. "We have banged the drum on this for quite a few years. The impacts of cashless bail and how it's turned our criminal justice system in this state into a revolving door and has left nothing but victims in its wake."

"What we did in Illinois is historic. I'm going to repeat that… We ended cash bail. We moved from a system based on how much money someone has in their pocket to one that is based off of risk," said Sen. Robert Peters.

What's next:

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle echoed Peters, saying violent crime has declined across the region. In a statement, she said Illinois cannot return to a system that criminalized poverty.