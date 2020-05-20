Wheaton man charged with child porn possession

article

A 24-year-old Wheaton man faces six felony counts of child pornography possession in DuPage County.

Peter Agosto was arrested Tuesday morning after Wheaton police officers and sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant of his computer, the DuPage County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

A computer forensic examination found child pornography files on Agosto’s device, the sheriff’s office said.

Agosto was released Wednesday morning after posting 10% of $25,000 bail, authorities said.