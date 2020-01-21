Wheaton man charged with crash while allegedly high on marijuana

article

A 20-year-old Wheaton man was allegedly high on marijuana when he caused a crash in west suburban Lisle on Monday night.

Lisle police officers responded to the head-on crash just after 7 p.m. near Route 53 and Main Street.

The man was driving southbound on Route 53 when he crossed into oncoming traffic, causing the crash, according to a preliminary investigation.

The man has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs, unlawful possession of cannabis, and improper lane usage.

No one was seriously injured.

Lisle Police say the incident highlights the importance of not driving while impaired.