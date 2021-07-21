Wheaton police, residents come together for a good cause

On most days, you would want to avoid the back of a squad car.

However, people in the suburbs were turning out to stuff some police vehicles on Wednesday.

The idea is simple: People want to help. Others need that help. Now, Wheaton Police are connecting the two.

"It's a good feeling to know that we're helping people in our community and making sure that the others that need help, are getting the help they need," Wheaton Police Community Engagement Officer Crystal Miroballi said.

Officer Miroballi helped set up a "Stuff the Squad" donation drive outside the Wheaton Police Department. Residents spent the day stuffing a squad car full of cleaning supplies, shampoo, clothes, food and more.

All of it is bound for the Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans in Wheaton.

By mid-morning, the first squad was already stuffed and they had to bring in a second vehicle, with more donations rolling in. Police were prepared to stuff several vehicles and drop off the supplies at the shelter.

"This is awesome, so awesome to see. People in Wheaton have just poured their hearts out and just given like crazy," Wheaton resident Shirley Handy said.

Officer Miroballi says this successful donation drive shows that Wheaton cares.

"Wheaton really does care and they really want to be able to help out," he said.

That caring will continue with more "Stuff the Squad" events to come, and a donation box is always ready inside the Wheaton Police Department.