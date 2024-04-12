Investigation launched after 2 found dead in Wheeling home

An investigation was launched after a couple was found dead inside their home Thursday evening in suburban Wheeling.

A person told police they found two dead bodies after going to check on the residents around 5:42 p.m. at a home in the 300 block of 12th Street.

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the victims as 44-year-old Russell O'Connor and 46-year-old Marisa Dister. Wheeling police said the couple had been in a "strained domestic relationship."

A gun was found at the scene near their bodies, police said.

Wheeling police said there is no threat to the public.

No further information was provided.