Wheeling High School embraces Orange Friday ahead of home opener

The Wheeling High School Wildcats carried the Orange Friday theme for their Friday high school pep rally.

They wore orange Wildcat shirts made especially for their appearance. Even preschoolers were decked out in orange and Chicago Bears jerseys.

Alyssa Lucas talked about becoming the school’s first flag football coach.

"To be able to open this opportunity to girls is just something I’ve always dreamed about and I feel fortunate to be the one to do it," Lucas said.

Sophia Costantini plays flag football and golf.

"I’m loving it," Costantini said. "I'm so appreciative for the opportunity to have this. It’s been so popular. We had over 50 girls try out. We had so many girls there wasn't enough uniforms."

Chris Cornejo plays for the soccer team and is a kicker for the football team. Both sports take place in the fall.

"Communication between my coaches is key," Cornejo said. "I’m always talking to them. If I have a soccer game and a football game I bring my gear and I just let my coaches know."

Kevin Lennon coaches both the boys and girls soccer teams.

"We’ve got great players like Chris with the boys," Lennon said." We’re off to a good start. We got a nice group of girls coming back in the spring for girls soccer, so really excited about that season as well."

Football team leader and running back Grant Scheuerman said the younger players on the team are coming along.

"We’re preparing to get locked in," Scheuerman said. "I’m helping my team just get locked in throughout the day and we’re looking forward to a good game."

Football Coach JeMarcus Moody said the team is preparing for their first home game against Vernon Hills.

"Really excited about that. After this game, we got six more opportunities to keep improving. We had two games so far. Kids are getting better every week, so we’re really excited about going forward."

Principal Dr. Brad Hubbard said Wheeling High School is a unique place to learn and grow.

"This is a beyond unbelievable place. We celebrate our diversity here. We celebrate our school spirit. Everyone in this room and everybody in this building is proud to be a Wildcat," Hubbard said."

Mascot Willie the Wildcat helped present Hubbard with a personalized official Bears jersey, a gift from FOX 32.