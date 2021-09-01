Wheeling man charged in River North attack after video goes viral
CHICAGO - A 33-year-old Wheeling man has been charged after allegedly beating and robbing a man in River North.
Brandon Jefferson faces two felony counts of robbery, two felony counts of aggravated battery and one felony count of possessing a stolen vehicle.
RELATED: Victim of River North beating, robbery speaks out: 'Nobody helped me'
Police identified Jefferson as one of the offenders who battered a 40-year-old man in the 400 block of North State Street on Saturday and stole his personal property and vehicle.
Jefferson was arrested Monday, placed into custody and charged accordingly.
MORE: Shocking video shows 2 men being robbed in Chicago after they're attacked on State Street
Advertisement
No additional information was made available by police.