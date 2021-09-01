Wheeling man charged in River North attack after video goes viral

article

A 33-year-old Wheeling man has been charged after allegedly beating and robbing a man in River North.

Brandon Jefferson faces two felony counts of robbery, two felony counts of aggravated battery and one felony count of possessing a stolen vehicle.

Police identified Jefferson as one of the offenders who battered a 40-year-old man in the 400 block of North State Street on Saturday and stole his personal property and vehicle.

Jefferson was arrested Monday, placed into custody and charged accordingly.

No additional information was made available by police.