Shocking video shows 2 men being robbed in Chicago after they're attacked on State Street

Shocking video shows two men being beaten and robbed in Chicago's River North neighborhood early Saturday.

The victims were attacked on State Street near Kinzie at about 1:30 a.m.

Video from CWBChicago.com shows the men knocked to the ground on State Street. They are robbed as they lay on the ground.

This surveillance image shows two men in the middle of State Street after being attacked by a group of people.

At one point, as the victims are laying in the street, some women block traffic just a few feet away so they can twerk.

Chicago police said a 40-year-old victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital. The other victim refused medical attention.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP