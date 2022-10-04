Wheeling middle school placed on lockdown after report of gun inside building

A middle school in Wheeling was placed on lockdown Tuesday after a report of a weapon inside the building.

Around noon, Wheeling police responded to Holmes Middle School after the administration received information that there may be a gun in the school.

A weapon was recovered, and police are determining whether it is an airsoft gun.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The school says students are safe, and that the district will update parents through ParentSquare.

"The safety of our students is the District’s first priority. Support staff are on hand to provide support and assistance as needed," the school district said in a statement.

No further information was immediately available.