Wheeling weed shop wants to allow customers to smoke inside

A marijuana dispensary in Wheeling has a new idea to improve the customer experience.

"OKAY Cannabis" is the first and only store in the state to combine marijuana and alcohol sales.

But now, it wants to allow its customers to smoke inside as well.

The owners say rather than the "buy-and-get-out experience" at many dispensaries, the intent is for people to spend some time there.

The village planning commission will meet on Wednesday night to consider the request.