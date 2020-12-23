Where is Santa Claus? NORAD launches tracking service on Christmas Eve

For the majority of the year, kids can be sure that Santa Claus is at the North Pole.

Sure, he’ll make an appearance at a local mall or Christmas parade in December. But on Christmas Eve, he could be just about anywhere. Thanks to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), children will be able to find St. Nick’s exact location at any given moment.

As they have done every year since 1965, volunteers will be fielding phone calls (1-877-HI-NORAD) and emails from curious kiddos wanting to find Kris Kringle.

Santa Claus attends the 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

But this year, NORAD will be operating with a fraction of the 150 volunteers it usually has on Christmas Eve.

Organizers are trying to keep crowds to a minimum amid the COVID-19 pandemic, so no more than 10 people will be working at any given time.

The reduced manpower may result in callers getting a recorded update on Santa’s location.

Still, kids can log on to NORAD’s website to see how long they have until it’s time to set out the milk and cookies. And while they’re online seeking Santa, they can also check out some games, music and videos.

Children can also find Santa by using Onstar, Amazon’s Alexa, and by checking the NORAD mobile apps for Apple and Android devices.

This story was reported from Atlanta.