White Castle hosts Valentine's Day dinner for 32nd year, offers new line of merchandise

White Castle will once again be hosting its Valentine's Day reservation-only dining experience this year.

The experience will take place on Feb. 14 from 4 to 9 p.m. at participating White Castle restaurants.

The dining room will be transformed into a fine dining establishment with hostess seating, table side service and festive holiday decor, the chain said.

Reservations are required.

If interested, you are encouraged to sign up early at OpenTable.com . Participating Castles can be found at WhiteCastle.com/locations.

Additionally, the fast-food chain is offering a new line of merchandise designed to celebrate the holiday this year.

The merchandise includes:

A ‘Love Castle’ robe

Love Castle sunglasses

White Castle tee-shirts

Those interested in the merchandise can purchase it here.

This is the 32nd year that White Castle has observed Valentine's Day with this celebration.