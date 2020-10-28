White House issues statement on looting in Philadelphia following death of Walter Wallace Jr.

article

As looting and rioting continued for a second night in Philadelphia following the police shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr., the White House said it is prepared to mobilize federal resources upon request to bring the violence to a halt.

In a statement released early Wednesday morning, the Trump administration said the riots "are the most recent consequence of the Liberal Democrats’ war against the police."

White House statement on looting in Philadelphia following police shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr.

"All lethal force incidents must be fully investigated. The facts must be followed wherever they lead to ensure fair and just results. In America, we resolve conflicts through the courts and the justice system. We can never allow mob rule," the statement read in part.

The White House said it "stands proudly with" law enforcement and if asked will "deploy any and all Federal resources" to end the riots.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday ordered several hundred members of the Pennsylvania National Guard to support law enforcement efforts in Philadelphia. On Monday night, when protesters first took to the streets, 30 officers were hospitalized after being pelted with bricks and rocks. A female officer was taken to the hospital with a broken leg after police say she was struck by a pickup truck.

Officers responded to the 6100 block of Locust Street Monday afternoon and were met by Wallace Jr., who police say was carrying a knife. After several orders to drop the knife went unfulfilled, two officers opened fire on Wallace Jr. He was taken to the hospital by police where he was pronounced dead.

