Man shot at White Palace Grill in South Loop while DNC delegates were inside

Democratic National Convention (DNC) delegates sheltered under tables at a South Loop restaurant after shots rang out early Friday.

Chicago police responded to White Palace Grill located at 1159 S. Canal St. around 4:47 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they learned that a 42-year-old man was inside the restaurant, and as he walked out, someone fired shots at him.

The victim was struck multiple times in the body and was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

The person who fired the shots fled the area.

There were some Colorado delegates inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting.

"All the sudden, we just heard gunshots, and they were very, very close and, I think, you know, I'm from Colorado. Colorado is a state that has been impacted by mass shootings quite a bit, and my initial reaction was, ‘This is a mass shooting,'" said Colorado State Rep. Javier Maybery. "All of us got down immediately under the tables and thought that there was somebody in the restaurant."

No suspects have been arrested. Area Three detectives are investigating the shooting.