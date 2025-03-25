White Sox 1B Andrew Vaughn brings smiles to La Rabida Children’s Hospital

The Brief Andrew Vaughn and his wife, Lexi, visited La Rabida Children’s Hospital to deliver White Sox-themed gifts to nearly 100 inpatient and outpatient families as part of their community initiative, Going, Going, Vaughn. Following their visit with patients, the couple showed appreciation for the hospital’s hardworking staff by treating more than 150 team members to Garrett Popcorn and sweet treats. La Rabida Children’s Hospital serves over 9,000 children with complex medical conditions, and Vaughn’s visit highlights his continued commitment to supporting the local community.



White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn and his wife, Lexi, are helping families celebrate the start of the 2025 baseball season with a special visit to La Rabida Children’s Hospital in Jackson Park.

The backstory:

As part of their community initiative, Going, Going, Vaughn, the couple brought joy to nearly 100 inpatient and outpatient families by delivering White Sox-themed gifts, including plushies, toys, hats and T-shirts.

Following their rounds, Vaughn—who was the White Sox nominee for the 2024 Roberto Clemente Award—and his wife extended their gratitude to the hospital’s dedicated staff.

More than 150 team members were treated to Garrett Popcorn and other sweet treats as a token of appreciation for their hard work and commitment to caring for children with complex conditions, disabilities, and chronic illnesses.

Big picture view:

La Rabida Children’s Hospital serves more than 9,000 children across the Chicagoland area, providing essential care through a team of pediatricians, nurses, and therapists.

Vaughn and his wife’s visit continues their ongoing efforts to uplift and support the local community, ensuring that both patients and staff feel appreciated as the new baseball season begins.