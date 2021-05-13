White Sox, Cubs to increase capacity to 60%

The Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Cubs will be increasing capacity to 60% at Guaranteed Rate Field and Wrigley Field starting at the end of May.

The White Sox say the allotment of approximately 24,300 fans at the field will begin Monday, May 24 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

"We have been working toward this moment and have always looked forward to welcoming more fans back to Guaranteed Rate Field in a safe and responsible way," said Brooks Boyer, White Sox chief revenue and marketing officer. "We have seen great success providing a safe and enjoyable gameday experience for guests in April, and as we see more people get vaccinated, we are thrilled to bring more fans into the ballpark to experience White Sox baseball in person and cheer on our first-place team on the field."

The White Sox will also feature two vaccinated-only sections for four games this upcoming weekend.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 03: Fans in the left field bleachers watch as the Chicago Cubs take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on April 03, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs defeated the Pirates 5-1. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images Expand

The first will be against Kansas City on Friday, May 14 at 2:10 p.m.

Fans who purchase tickets in the designated vaccinated-only sections located in Sections 108-109 will present their vaccination cards or other proof that they have been fully vaccinated along with a photo ID upon entering the ballpark, the team said.

Fans holding tickets in these sections will be seated without social distancing.

Tickets located in the vaccinated-only sections this weekend will be available for purchase at whitesox.com starting Thursday at 3 p.m.

Tickets for games at Guaranteed Rate Field starting on May 24 through June 16 will be offered in seating pods with an open seat between pods within the same row.

Fans with questions should e-mail tickets@chisox.com.

Also on May 24, the White Sox will offer two vaccination sites for fans located at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Every fan who receives a vaccination before a game will receive a $25 White Sox gift card for use inside the ballpark, the team said.

The team said health and safety measures will still remain at Guaranteed Rate after May 24, which includes wearing a face mask throughout the ballpark property, cashless transactions, mobile ticketing and ordering and a no-bag policy.

The Chicago Cubs also made the announcement Thursday that the team will host up to 60% of Wrigley Field's capacity.

This will go into effect when the Cubs begin their three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds on May 28.

Newly released single game tickets for the May 28-June 2 games will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, May 18, at 10 a.m. .

The Cubs will also have a designated area specifically for fully vaccinated fans for the Cubs four-game series against the Washington National May 17 through May 20 only.

The designated area will be sold at full capacity and seats will not be physically distanced.

Tickets for this area will go on sale Thursday, May 13 at 3 p.m.

All tickets in the vaccinated area will be $20 plus tax.

Those who purchase these tickets will be required to present proof of vaccination and a photo ID. For more information and to purchase tickets, the team said.

Health and safety protocols enacted at the start of the regular season will remain in place until further notice at Wrigley Field.

Face coverings will still be required for guests two years or older unless actively eating or drinking while seated even in the fully vaccinated area.