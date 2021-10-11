White Sox fans disappointed after game canceled due to rain

Game four between the Chicago White Sox and the Houston Astros has been postponed from Monday afternoon to Tuesday, due to rain.

This had disappointed and dejected fans walking away from Guaranteed Rate Field after the news broke close to 11:30 a.m.

It was a big change from arriving early and eager for Monday’s match-up against the Astros.

"It seemed like it was going to happen, but I wish they would have told us earlier," said fan Kevin Szpak.

As the parking lots emptied out, some fans questioned whether they’ll have the opportunity to get back to the park for Tuesday's game.

"Sucks for me because I got to work tomorrow," said Bailey Laczwnski from Valparaiso, Indiana.

"Came here about 3 hours early just to make sure we get in and see first pitch, and now we’re heading home, and it’s a tough turn around to try to take work off to try to come back now. Not really too upset with the rain, it’s out of our control," said Szpak, who drove from Arlington Heights.

But after Sunday night’s anxiety inducing playoff game, some fans welcomed the pause.

Todd Laczwnski is worn out and imagines players are, too.

"Absolutely, you had goose bumps almost the whole game except for the time when Houston went up 5 to 1 and it was like they let the wind out of our sails, and then to come back like that, what a great game," said Laczwnski.

Fans hope to recreate that energy of game 3 for game 4, if they can make it.

"Yesterday the crowd was electric. It’s definitely worth coming here, but it’s a matter of seeing if we can make the logistics work a bit," said Jack Kaminski from Huntley.

Tickets and parking passes automatically transfer to the new game time which is scheduled for 1:07 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field.