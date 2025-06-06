South Side soundtrack: Beloved White Sox organist Nancy Faust making a comeback

The Brief Nancy Faust, longtime White Sox organist, is returning to play select games in 2025 as part of the team's 125th anniversary celebration. Faust played more than 40 seasons with the team and helped pioneer the use of walk-up music in baseball. She’ll be back at the keyboard on June 8, June 29, July 13 and Aug. 10 at Rate Field.



An organ has been the signature sound of baseball games since the early 1940s. The tradition started in Chicago at Wrigley Field.

But this story takes us to the South Side where the White Sox are bringing back their beloved organist.

The backstory:

Southsiders may not know the name, but they certainly know the tune. For over 40 years, Nancy Faust has been taking Sox fans out to the ball game.

"I just fell into a really good thing, although I wasn't actually raised in a sports atmosphere," said Faust. "I really attended only one game prior to being hired and that's when I was about 12 years old. That was when it was called White Sox Park and I still remember it well. So that is why I'm convinced that memories are made here that are lasting."

Some credit Faust for creating the soundtrack for a South Side summer. She’s been able to do that without the ability to read music or truly know the game of baseball.

"Well, there was not much to learn at the time because when I was hired, it was like play the National Anthem and Take Me Out to the Ballgame," said Faust. "It was kind of an evolution and because I was placed outside with fans, I started getting feedback from fans and suggestions. You would liken it today to having social media. In those days, I had the help of knowledgeable fans who suggested songs."

She added, "My folks bought an organ and I was four years old and it captured my fancy, and I just started picking up simple tunes on it. And my mother was always there to kind of guide me and help me."

Dig deeper:

Faust was discovered at a banquet that was attended by the then-general manager of the White Sox. She says the rest was history.

That history included over 40 seasons as the White Sox organist, including the 2005 World Series. During that span, she created what’s now known as "walk up music."

"I happened to play Jesus Christ Superstar for Dick Allen," said Faust. "He was so sensational that Sports Illustrated picked it up that he had his own song. Well now they call it walk up music. At that time, it was just, I was just playing songs for players, for whatever happened. But then, about into my 20th year or so, it was decided that it would be nice if ball players were able to select a tune."

Faust's final season behind the keyboard came in 2010. She only missed five games over her career, which brings us to 2025. The White Sox asked Faust to return to Rate Field for select games as part of their 125th anniversary.

"I missed the fans. Just being surrounded by folks that were having a good time and uh, watching the game on television and not being here was a little frustrating, I guess. I remember I'd watch things and I'd think, ‘oh I could play this’ or ‘I should be playing this’ or you know, just things that were appropriate. But I guess what I miss most was just the camaraderie and what culminates after being with so many of the wonderful people for so many years."

What's next:

The dates Faust will be playing at Rate Field are: June 8, June 29, July 13 and Aug. 10.