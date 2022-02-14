Veteran Chicago cop sues local college claiming discrimination because he's white

A Chicago police officer is suing a local college, claiming they discriminated against him because he's white and he's a cop.

The Chicago police lieutenant recently graduated from the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law — the former John Marshall Law School — but he’s now suing the school.

John Cannon is a lieutenant in the 5th District and has been on the force for 23 years. His lawsuit alleges that former law school dean Darby Dickerson sent emails to students and staff around the time of George Floyd’s murder, linking white police officers with white supremacy.

Cannon says he was offended and asked not to receive those emails, but was told by an associate dean that if he didn't like it he should quit the college.

Cannon says it got worse when a teaching assistant at UIC hacked his Facebook page and began tweeting out messages under an anonymous Twitter handle calling Cannon a racist and disseminating political memes from Cannon's Facebook page with added commentary.

Cannon is now facing administrative charges and a COPA investigation, and he says the law school's actions have essentially put a brick on his career.

"There's been a lot of damage to me. One of the reasons I went to law school was because I wanted to further my career. I want to advance, either on the police department or elsewhere," Cannon said.

Dan Herbert is Cannon’s attorney.

"It's so inappropriate and I just hope the school recognizes that and takes action to make sure this doesn't happen again," Herbert said.