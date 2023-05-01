Whitney Young takes second in National Decathlon Championship

Two top Chicago high school's both placed at the highly-competitive National Decathlon Championship in Texas over the weekend.

Whitney Young's team won second place in one division, and Lane Tech High School won second place in a different division.

Whitney Young decathlon coach Ben Gucciardi said he hopes his team revels in their historic achievement.

"I am extremely proud of our team for posting Whitney Young’s best national Academic Decathlon performance in recent memory," Gucciardi said in a statement. "While a national championship remains elusive, Whitney Young AcaDec remains steadfast as ever to bringing one to Chicago, and more importantly to supporting, challenging and celebrating the brilliant, talented and diverse young people of our school and city."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Both schools brought home individual gold medals as well.

Lane Tech College Prep High Schools decathlon team. (Chicago Public Schools)

During the competition, each student competes in 10 events, both objective and subjective, including art, economics, literature, math, music, science, social science essay, interview, and speech.

Chicago Public Schools students whose teams did not make it to the championship had the opportunity to compete as individuals online.