Whoopi Goldberg demands Emmett Till accuser 'answer the questions' over Chicago boy's 1955 lynching

Oscar-Winning actress Whoopi Goldberg co-stars and produces the upcoming drama "Till," a movie about the murder of 14-year-old Chicagoan Emmett Till in 1955 – and the watershed moment in Civil Rights that followed.

Till was tortured and lynched in Mississippi after Carolyn Bryant accused him of grabbing her hand and attempting to flirt with her – accusations she later told a historian were false. However, in August of this year, a grand jury declined to indict Bryant for her role in Till’s murder.

Goldberg spoke with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about that decision.

"I’m very sorry that they made that decision," Goldberg said. "She should have to, at least, answer the questions."

The Oscar-winner added "We all know what you did. We know what you did, because it led to the death of this young man."

"Till" hits theaters on Friday, Oct. 14.