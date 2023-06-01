Wicker Park Fest: Built to Spill, The Regrettes among headliners of North Side summer festival

The headliners for this summer's highly anticipated Wicker Park Fest have been revealed.

The three-day event is scheduled to take place from July 28 to July 30, and organizers expect an attendance of over 75,000 people this year.

Among the top acts that festival-goers can look forward to are Built to Spill, The Regrettes, Say She She, and BabyJake.

Wicker Park Fest has earned its distinction as the longest street festival on the North Side of Chicago. Spanning along Milwaukee Avenue from Damen to Ashland, the festival transforms the vibrant neighborhood into a hub of music, art, and entertainment.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

For more information about Wicker Park Fest and updates on the schedule, visit the official festival website.