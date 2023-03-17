Widest gap of life expectancy is any US city is in these two Chicago neighborhoods: study

Community members and leaders addressed the mental health-related causes and effects of gun violence in the heart of Englewood Friday where life expectancy is only 60 years old.

An NYU study found that in Streeterville, just a few miles away, life expectancy is 90 years old, representing the widest gap in any U.S. city.

Kennedy-King College hosted Congressman Jonathan Jackson, Health and Human Services Secretary Javier Becerra and Sen. Dick Durbin.

"We're going to do the things that we can to execute on what Congress gives us the resources to do," said Becerra. "And these 24-hour crisis centers are part of the mix."

Becerra said HHS is working hard to expand access to behavioral health crisis centers to 24-hour access nationwide.