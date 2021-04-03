Wildfire burns 325 acres at Indiana Dunes National Park

Fire crews Saturday contained a wildfire to 325 acres of Indiana Dunes National Park in northwest Indiana.

The fire started Friday afternoon and had burned about 300 acres of Miller Woods at the Indiana Dunes by about 6 p.m., national park spokesman Micah Bell said.

By Saturday afternoon, the fire had been contained to 325 acres of the woods, Bell said.

No injuries or private property damage have been reported, Bell said.

In a satellite photo shared by the national park, smoke from the wildfire could be seen extending about 80 miles north onto Lake Michigan.

The area around Miller Woods is closed as fire crews work to put out the blaze, Bell said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.