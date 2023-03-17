Will County coroner warns of human deaths caused by animal tranquilizer

From heroin to fentanyl, to tranq?

Xylazine is a tranquilizer for large animals - think cows and horses. But drug dealers are now selling pills and powder with tranq in it.

The Will County coroner posted a warning to residents that she is seeing more and more xylazine or "tranq" poisoning deaths.

So far this year, there are already three confirmed deaths that included tranq, and nine last year.

It is not an opioid but shares some symptoms: drastically reducing heart rate and blood pressure, and slowing breathing.

It is legally sold to veterinarians in liquid form in syringes but can also be found online in liquid or powder form and easily mixed in with other drugs.

"But it's probably cheap. It's an easy way to cut they make more money. So we're seeing it mixed a lot with cocaine, fentanyl, cocaine xylazine, so they make more money. And then people ask, 'Well, why would they do that? They're killing people.' They don't care. There's 10 more come on behind them," said Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers.

Tranq can also cause open wounds, but Dr. Summers says that can happen with any injectable drug.

There is no antidote for tranq, like Narcan is to opioids.

The DEA is reporting the number of xylazine-positive overdose deaths increased in the Midwest 516 percent from 2020 to 2021.