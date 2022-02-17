Expand / Collapse search
Will County flooding: Ice jams on Kankakee River causing concerns for residents

Will County
Ice jams on Kankakee River cause concern for Will County residents

Ice jams on the Kankakee River are creating flooding concerns in Will County.

WILL COUNTY, Ill. - Beautiful, yet dangerous.

Ice jams on the Kankakee River are creating flooding concerns in Will County.

Wednesday's high temps in the 50s caused a deep thaw, pushing ice into a dam.

Will County officials and residents are worried if the ice jams don't push through, it could send water into area homes.

The Will County Emergency Management Agency began a siphon system earlier this week to help reduce ice jams, which are expected to continue through the weekend. 
 