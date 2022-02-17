Will County flooding: Ice jams on Kankakee River causing concerns for residents
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - Beautiful, yet dangerous.
Ice jams on the Kankakee River are creating flooding concerns in Will County.
Wednesday's high temps in the 50s caused a deep thaw, pushing ice into a dam.
Will County officials and residents are worried if the ice jams don't push through, it could send water into area homes.
The Will County Emergency Management Agency began a siphon system earlier this week to help reduce ice jams, which are expected to continue through the weekend.