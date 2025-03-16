Chicago area 2-year-old girl’s skull fractured, man arrested: police

The Brief A 2-year-old girl was brutally beaten, her skull was fractured, and her brain was bleeding in southwest suburban Will County. The boyfriend of the girl's mother was questioned by police and arrested in connection with the alleged beating of the child. The girl remained in critical condition.



A 2-year-old girl’s skull was fractured after being struck in the face allegedly by her mother’s boyfriend on Saturday.

Jorda Padilla, 21, was charged with battery, domestic battery, aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery, and aggravated battery of a child, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Jorda Padilla (Will County Sheriff's Office)

Girl brutally beat

What we know:

Deputies were sent to the 21500 block of West Franklin Circle in Plainfield Township a little before 7 p.m. for a report of a 2-year-old who was unconscious but breathing.

Paramedics took her to a local hospital.

First responders noticed she had "suspicious" injuries, including bruising to the left eye and her abdomen, police said. A doctor told deputies the child’s condition was critical and that she would need to be transferred to another hospital for further treatment.

The girl remained in critical but stable condition.

The doctor said the girl had a "blown left pupil," a "left-sided gaze preference," bruising to her left orbital area near the eye, and potential internal injuries. Detectives later learned the girl had a fractured skull and bleeding in her brain as a result of the incident.

Police lauded the members of the Lockport Township Fire Protection District for their quick response and "critical life-saving care" of the girl.

‘Incriminating’ statements

Detectives question Padilla:

Both the mother of the girl and the mother’s boyfriend were home at the time of the incident.

The boyfriend, Padilla, of Plainfield, made statements to first responders that were "not consistent with how the child received the observed bruising to her face," police said.

Padilla and the girl’s mother were taken to the Will County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Complex for further questioning. Padilla made "incriminating" statements about how the girl was injured.

Detectives asked Padilla to demonstrate how the child was hurt. They determined the child was hit in the face by Padilla’s elbow.

What's next:

Padilla was charged in connection with the incident and taken to the Will County Jail where he will await his first court appearance.