Will County investing $10M to recruit teachers, nurses amid nationwide shortage

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Will County
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - Will County is investing $10 million to recruit teachers and nurses amid a nationwide shortage.

The Will County Heroes Scholarship program will provide students with up to $5,000 in financial assistance every year.

Students must attend a college or university in Will County, including Governors State, Joliet Junior College, Lewis University and the University of St. Francis.

Applications are now available on the county website. 