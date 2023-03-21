Will County investing $10M to recruit teachers, nurses amid nationwide shortage
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - Will County is investing $10 million to recruit teachers and nurses amid a nationwide shortage.
The Will County Heroes Scholarship program will provide students with up to $5,000 in financial assistance every year.
Students must attend a college or university in Will County, including Governors State, Joliet Junior College, Lewis University and the University of St. Francis.
Applications are now available on the county website.