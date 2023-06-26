Will County, city of Joliet plan consolidated government campus at old courthouse site

Will County and the city of Joliet are in talks to establish a consolidated government campus that would accommodate both county and city services.

The proposed campus would be located at the site of the old courthouse, which is scheduled for demolition in the fall.

Discussions regarding this project began in 2019.

Currently, Will County non-judicial offices are housed at the County Executive Office Building on North Chicago Street, while Joliet's City Hall is situated on Jefferson Street.