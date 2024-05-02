Will County man allegedly damaged slot machine, fled traffic stop nearly hitting officer

article

A Plainfield man turned himself in on Thursday after allegedly damaging a slot machine and fleeing a traffic stop in April.

Yussef Zahran, 19, was arrested for criminal damage to property, aggravated assault, obstructing a peace officer and fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer.

At 4:03 a.m. on April 20, officers responded to Lenny's Gas and Wash located at 5951 Theodore Street for a report of criminal damage to property.

Officers learned that a male patron of the store punched a slot machine in the gaming area and damaged it. The machine was rendered inoperable, police said.

The male then left in a vehicle at a high rate of speed.

The incident was captured on surveillance video. However, officers were unable to locate the individual at that time.

While investigating the incident, detectives identified Zahran as a suspect.

At 2:41 a.m. on Monday, an officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop on an Audi A6 near the 7800 block of Caton Farm Road for tinted windows and no front registration.

The officer spoke to the driver who indicated that he did not have his wallet.

The male driver allegedly refused to exit the vehicle and the officer advised him that he was under arrest. At that time, the driver was identified as Zahran.

Zahran then allegedly fled the traffic stop in the vehicle, nearly striking the officer.

On Tuesday, an arrest warrant was secured for Zahran for criminal damage to property for the incident at Lenny's Gas and Wash and an additional warrant for aggravated assault, obstructing a peace officer and fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer.

Zahran turned himself in on Thursday. He was processed and released on a notice to appear.