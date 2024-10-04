Will County man on pre-trial release for drug offense arrested for fleeing police, crashing car: prosecutors

article

A Will County man was arrested this week after allegedly fleeing from police during a traffic stop in Woodridge.

Alexis Alcauter, 22, of Bolingbrook, faces one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding as well as multiple misdemeanor and petty driving offenses, including reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to an attended vehicle and unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver, according to prosecutors.

On Thursday, at about 4:23 p.m., Woodridge officers pulled over a gray 2005 Mercedes sedan, allegedly driven by Alcauter, for driving without a front license plate southbound on Woodward Avenue approaching 83rd Street.

When officers spoke with Alcauter, they put spike strips in front of the Mercedes and asked him to put his car in park.

Instead of putting his vehicle in park, Alcauter allegedly drove over the spike strips and fled the scene westbound on 83rd Street.

Officers returned to their vehicle, activated their emergency lights and siren and pursued Alcauter, prosecutors said.

When Alcauter reached the intersection of 83rd Street and David Drive, he allegedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into an occupied Honda Accord, leaving the Honda undriveable.

After crashing the vehicle, Alcauter allegedly fled the scene on foot, but was apprehended by officers in the 8300 block of David Drive. Prosecutors said Alcauter was also in possession of about 25.3 grams of cannabis.

"Judge Dieden’s order to detain Mr. Alcauter pending trial sends the message that in DuPage County we take crimes that endanger public safety very seriously," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "The allegations that Mr. Alcauter drove over spike strips, sped away from police, crashed his car into an occupied vehicle and then attempted to flee the scene on foot are outrageous. We are all thankful that the individual in the vehicle that Mr. Alcauter allegedly crashed into was not physically harmed. The type of conduct alleged in this case is extremely dangerous and puts not only the driver at risk, but also endangers the lives of the police officers involved and the general public."

At the time of his arrest, Alcauter was currently on pre-trial release for unlawful delivery of cocaine and aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer in Woodridge on July 2. The state’s motion to detain Alcauter pre-trial on that case was denied.

However, on Friday, a judge granted the state’s motion to detain pre-trial for Alcauter in this new arrest.

Alcauter’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 28.