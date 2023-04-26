Will County narcotics investigation leads to 3 arrests, multiple gun charges

article

Three men are facing drug and weapons charges following a narcotics trafficking investigation by the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Ice Heard, 32 of Park Forest, Kesyon Heard, 29 of Chicago, and Devonte Robinson, 24 of Dolton, were arrested on April 21.

The Gang Suppression Unit in Will County was granted a search warrant the day before the arrests. They surrounded a residence in Park Forest and announced the warrant.

Eventually, 11 people exited the residence.

During the search, police found 1077 grams of cannabis, 18 pills of ecstasy, prescription medications, large amounts of promethazine syrup, and several oxycodone pills.

Several weapons were also located including four .223 rifles (two were reported stolen), two Draco Romarm 7.62 firearms, a Glock 22 with a fully automatic switch, two Ruger 5.7 handguns, one FN 5.7 handgun, four Glock handguns and one Masterpiece Arms suppressor.

A large amount of cash was also seized during the search.

Ice Heard was charged with armed violence, possession with intent to deliver, and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Bond has been set for $750,000 (10% to apply), however he is being held without bond with outstanding warrants out of McLean County and Chicago.

Kesyon Heard was charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and three counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Bond was set at $255,000 (10% to apply), however he is being held without bond with outstanding warrants out of Park Forest and Cranberry, PA.

Devonte Robinson was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Bond was set at $250,000 (10% to apply), however he is being held without bond with an IL Department of Corrections parole violation.