Will County woman distraught after pet wallaby goes missing: 'he's so scared'

Rupert the wallaby has been missing from his Monee home for two days now.

The almost two-year-old wallaby is described as two feet tall, about 45 pounds, with a long tail.

Will County Animal Control put out a poster to alert people to be on the lookout for the animal.

His owner, Josie Hange, says she’s distraught over the situation.

"He’s a cuddle bug, he’s a cuddle bug with us, and I’m just hoping he’ll find somebody worthy, trustworthy to get a hold of him," said Hange. "The main thing is that he might run. If you have food he may come to you. But he’s so scared he’s been on his own for two nights now."

She’s asking people if they see him to take a picture or video of Rupert so that officials can see his location.

A search party is on the move and hoping to find Rupert soon.