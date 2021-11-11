Will Smith talks new film about Williams sisters 'King Richard'

One of the biggest movie stars on the planet was in Chicago yesterday – not only to talk about his new Oscar-buzzed film "King Richard," but to change the lives of some young tennis players.

Will Smith and his "King Richard" co-stars Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton visited the X-S Tennis Village in Washington Park where they meet and greeted countless fans and young tennis players, spoke to the crowd and handed out six scholarships.

Smith also spoke with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about one of the central themes in "King Richard" – learning how to accept failure.

And for his, he’s just grateful his early failures weren’t broadcast to the world on social media.

"Fortunately I was having most of my big failures before social media," Smith said. "I got to fail and stumble and fumble in private."

"King Richard" hits theaters on Nov.19.