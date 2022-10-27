A Tennessee home that once belonged to Willie Nelson is on the market.

The property, spanning 155 acres of countryside, features a three-bedroom log cabin built by the country music legend himself. Available for $2.5 million, it has only ever had two owners – the 89-year-old and its current residents.

"Conveniently located just 30 minutes from downtown Nashville, 3108 Greer Road surrounds you with nature, ridgetop views and serenity," Ross Welch, broker for Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty, told FOX Business.

"As you arrive, the property consists of roughly 40 pasture acres up front," he shared. "And an almost mile-long driveway meandering its way back across another 110 acres of hardwoods back to a quaint cabin formerly owned by one of country music's most recognizable outlaws, Willie Nelson."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"Truly, this is a special property offering proximity to a major city, peace of mind engulfed in nature, and provides a history many places cannot match," Welch added.

In 1970, the current cabin on the property caught fire while Nelson was not home, People magazine reported. When Nelson saw the blaze, he ran inside and grabbed his beloved guitar "Trigger" and a "pound of weed." The outlet noted that after the incident, Nelson was nicknamed "Shotgun Willie." It went on to inspire the 1973 song by the same name.

The cozy home, which has been labeled as "the dream landowners seek," offers plenty of pastures, woods and hiking trails in a secluded area. A hay/equipment barn is located near the entrance. The living area is equipped with a fireplace, and the eat-in kitchen highlights views of the surrounding greenery. There are two bedrooms and a third loft-style space overlooking the living area. The rustic space is ideal for the homeowner who yearns for the outdoors right in their backyard.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A Tennessee property located outside downtown Nashville served as the inspiration for 'Shotgun Willie.' (Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty / 615 Media)

The prolific songwriter, who has a net worth of a reported $25 million, told KSAT TV in 2019 that to take better care of himself, he no longer smokes. The longtime marijuana advocate, who also owns a company that sells marijuana products, said he "started smoking cedar bark, went from that to cigarettes to whatever."

His spokeswoman, Elaine Schock, told The Associated Press in an email that Nelson has not given up cannabis, pointing out that there are different ways to consume it.

"That said, Willie does what he wants, when he wants, when it comes to smoking," she added.

One thing though Nelson will not be giving up is touring.

"I love the bus," he said. "This is my home."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More @ FoxBusiness.com