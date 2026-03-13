Convicted sexual predator from Chicago suburb charged with child porn possession

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The Brief A Zion man was arrested after investigators say he possessed hundreds of child pornography videos. Authorities traced the uploads to a home in the 1800 block of Galilee Avenue. The suspect faces 10 felony counts and remains in custody.



A Zion man who is already a registered sexual predator has been charged after investigators say they found hundreds of videos of child pornography in his possession.

What we know:

Detectives with the Lake County Sheriff's Office said the investigation began after an internet provider reported that a device in Lake County was uploading suspected child pornography. Investigators traced the activity to a residence in the 1800 block of Galilee Avenue in Zion.

Authorities executed a search warrant at the home Thursday with assistance from the Illinois Attorney General's Office and the Lake County State's Attorney's Office.

During the search, detectives said they located hundreds of videos depicting child sexual abuse involving children younger than 13 years old.

Amaury Torralva, 36, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, enhanced Class 1 felonies because of a prior conviction.

Investigators said Torralva is a registered sexual predator stemming from a previous child pornography conviction in DuPage County and is currently on parole for that offense. Authorities said additional charges are possible.

What's next:

Torralva remains held in the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing. Prosecutors plan to seek to have him detained while awaiting trial.