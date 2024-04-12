A student was shot in the leg by another student at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Southeast Dallas.

That shooter is in custody.

The shooting happened inside of a classroom. Despite the fact that the school has metal detectors at their entrances, the student still managed to get a gun inside.

Dallas ISD police believe this was an isolated shooting between the gunman and the victim, who are both 17-year-old students.

Law enforcement responded to the Dallas ISD school Friday around 10:30 a.m. to a call of an active shooter on campus.

SKY 4 shows Dallas ISD police with back-up from other law enforcement flooding the campus parking lot, where Dallas Fire-Rescue was positioned.

Fire trucks strategically parked to give some cover to first responders. Firefighters and paramedics wore helmets and protective vests.

Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde said the shooting happened inside a classroom setting. The student who was shot in the leg is expected to be okay.

"Individuals in that classroom, and namely the adult in that room helped us avoid additional tragedy," she said.

Elizalde says it was the quick thinking of a teacher who was key in keeping other students away from potential danger.

"He was able to direct the student away from the campus so that he could take care of, first, the injured student and, second, to make sure that the alleged suspect did not enter into the rest of the school building," she said. "So that’s how I know how much was avoided."

While paramedics left with the wounded student, police were behind them.

The district police followed active shooter protocol with the suspect somewhere hiding. They enacted a plan to stop the harm and protect others.

"And that’s our goal is to make entry and find out where the shooter may be, protect the students," said Dallas ISD Police Chief Albert Martinez. "From there, you isolate what you have depending on how big the area is. It's a crime scene."

On the ground, active shooter response teams responded in SWAT-like gear with long guns.

Around 11 a.m., officers brought the frightful episode to a close near the football field.

"The student — the shooter — was captured back over in the stadium area," Martinez said. "Officers saw him and then contained, and then he surrendered."

The shooter's handgun has been recovered, but Dallas ISD is working to figure out how a gun was able to get inside the school.

"We have the cameras which we're going to utilize to determine exactly what was asked: How did this come about?" Martinez said.

Elizalde says she is thankful the victim will survive and believes the district will learn from this incident. She said she will refuse to normalize school shootings.

"This is absolutely unacceptable and unimaginable, but it is happening across schools in America," she said. "It cannot be the normal response. We must use this tragedy to learn something."

Some parents said metal detectors don’t work. Officials said they were working on Friday but will look into the claims.

Police remained on-site to ensure the school is secure.

The Reunification Process

Emotions were running high Friday morning as scared parents rushed to the school after getting word a student had been shot in the leg by another student inside a classroom.

The eager parents were quickly stopped by police officers who set up a perimeter around the school.

Parent Shareese Johnson got a call from her son when the school was in lockdown.

"Just kind of instantly put me in a fluster," she said.

Once police determined the threat had been neutralized, school buses were brought in, and parents were allowed to walk up to the school parking lot. There, they were met by school officials in red vests.

Parents were eventually allowed to walk up to the school where, three at a time, they were reunited with their kiddos.

"The cops had to escort you up, then fill out a card, wait again, then go in and be reunited with your child," said parent Chris Williams. "It was a short process, but it felt long as heck."

One by one, the students walked out, sharing their personal experiences in lockdown.

"We had to stay in there until they told us we could leave," said student Angelika Partida. "It was scary."

Johnson’s 16-year-old son, Legend Williams, said it was a terrifying incident.

"We ran to the girl’s locker room, and we stayed at the girl’s locker room," he said.

"We’re excited, overjoyed, overwhelmed to put our hands on him to make sure he’s okay. It’s a relief," Johnson said.

It was a sentiment shared by every parent.

"A bullet can go anywhere," said parent Sharon Coleman. "A bullet don’t have no name on it, which is why hurried up and came up here."