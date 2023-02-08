Wilmette school district auctioning off strange items to benefit students

It’s the "Ripley’s Believe It or Not" of auctions.

A local school district is offering a strange collection of items to benefit students.

"The weird and wacky, I just wanted people to keep checking to see what we might have next. [If] people are coming to the auction site, there's a good chance they're going to bid on something," said Ross Friedman, president of the Avoca parent-teacher council.

Up for bidding are side-by-side burial plots at a local cemetery, real estate on the moon, a box of spiders, mermaid lessons, a 100-million-year-old dinosaur tooth, an underarm sweat treatment, a romantic champagne flight, a slice of a meteorite, and a home visit from Santa himself, among other things.

The Wilmette-area school district will use the funds generated to make new teaching ideas a reality.

To bid or donate an item, head to www.avocaptc.org.