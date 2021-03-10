Wind gusts up to 50 mph, warm temperatures expected Wednesday

The Chicago area is expected to continue its streak of Spring like temperatures Wednesday, but a wind advisory could bring strong wind gust up to 50 mph into the area.

Temperatures are expected to peak around 68 degrees with overcast skies, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory will be in effect starting at 11 a.m. and will continue until midnight Thursday, forecasters said. South winds up to 30 mph will bring with it gusts up to 50 mph throughout all of Northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana.

The strongest winds are expected after 1 p.m., forecasters said. Drivers are advised to use caution while out on the roads and to be on the look-out for downed trees and power lines.

Thursday’s temperatures will take a bit of a dip, with highs in the 60s, and a chance of rain Thursday morning, forecasters said. The rain should subside by the afternoon, but winds up to 30 mph are expected to follow.