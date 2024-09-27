Window of CTA bus shattered by gunfire in Longwood Manor

A CTA bus was struck by gunfire that shattered a window Thursday night in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

Six passengers were on the bus when it was shot around 9:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 95th Street, according to police. The back window of the bus shattered but no one was injured.

The CTA bus driver was taken to a local hospital for observation.

No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.